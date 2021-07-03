Spain’s Institute for Touristic Quality was handing out its flags for beaches earlier this week, specifically for Covid protocols that the institute established last year.

Alcudia’s mayor, Bàrbara Rebassa, and the councillor with responsibility for the beaches, Domingo Bonnin, went to Madrid to receive them - nine in all for different beaches. Spain’s tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, was in attendance and participating with the awards.

Alcudia was an early mover last year in adhering to these protocols. This was indicative of the fact that although the town hall doesn’t bother with applying for Blue Flags, it does get other forms of beach quality certification. The flag for Covid protocols comes with the hashtag #PlatgesSegures (PlayasSeguras) within the wider Covid certification of #SafeTourism.