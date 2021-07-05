The latest report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 203 new positive cases of coronavirus. The test rate is 7.91% from 2,566 tests. On Sunday there were 303 cases (test rate 8.48%) and on Saturday 233 with a rate of 6.76%. Of the 203 cases, 168 are in Mallorca, 30 in Minorca and five in Ibiza.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 184.4. On Friday, when this figure was last made public, it was 128.3. In Mallorca, it has risen from 113.7 to 155.5. In Minorca, where it was 283.4 on Friday, it is now 524.9. On the other islands, the incidence in Ibiza is 150.2 and in Formentera 100.8. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics is up from 95.17 to 136.06.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has climbed from 446.89 on Friday to 659.51.

The seven-day positivity test rate in the Balearics is 7.06% (up from 5.49%) and in Mallorca 7.25% (was 5.58% on Friday).

On hospital wards, there are 36 Covid patients in Mallorca (one more than on Sunday), five in Ibiza (down three) and nine in Minorca (three more). In intensive care, there are eight patients in Mallorca, four in Ibiza and one in Minorca. On Sunday, the numbers were Mallorca ten, Ibiza three, and Minorca one.

One hundred and forty-four people have recovered, 21 of whom were in hospital. The health service is now attending to 2,246 active cases in the whole of the Balearics. On Friday, this number was 1,708. The number of deaths remains 845.

At municipality level, new cases over the past seven days are:

543: Palma

104: Llucmajor

41: Marratxi

35: Manacor

26: Calvia

24: Pollensa

23: Campos

19: Ses Salines

17: Felanitx

16: Alcudia, Sant Llorenç

11: Inca

10: Santanyi

9: Santa Maria

8: Arta, Binissalem, Son Servera

7: Consell, Esporles, Sa Pobla, Soller

5: Capdepera

4: Santa Margalida, Vilafranca

3: Alaro, Algaida, Campanet, Lloseta, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia, Selva, Sencelles

2: Bunyola, Llubi, Petra, Puigpunyent

1: Andratx, Costitx, Muro.

In Minorca, there are 234 in Ciutadella and 80 in Mahon. Ibiza (the municipality) is 65.