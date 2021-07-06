Intensive care, Mallorca

Increased pressure on hospitals is still only slight.

06-07-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

Tuesday's report gives 315 new positive cases and a positivity test rate of 7.22% from 4,362 tests. On Monday there were 203 cases and a rate of 7.91% from 2,566 tests. As has been the case over the course of the pandemic, the Monday numbers are always lower because there are fewer tests on a Sunday.

Of the 315, 221 are in Mallorca; Minorca has 82, Ibiza nine and Formentera three.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 184.4 to 199.8. In Mallorca, it is up from 155.5 to 168.7; in Minorca, from 524.9 to 570.9. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has gone up from 136.06 to 141.61.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has climbed again - from 659.51 to 709.83.

The seven-day positivity test rate in the Balearics is 7.15% (up from 7.06%) and in Mallorca 7.51% (was 7.25%).

On hospital wards, there are 33 Covid patients in Mallorca (down three), seven in Ibiza (up two) and eight in Minorca (down one). In intensive care, there are nine patients in Mallorca (one more), three in Ibiza (down one) and two in Minorca (up one).

One hundred more people have recovered, ten of whom were in hospital.

Municipality new cases over the past seven days; numbers in brackets being those for July 5:

551: Palma (543)

96: Llucmajor (104)

43: Marratxi (41)

35: Manacor (35)

31: Calvia (26)

30: Campos (23)

25: Pollensa (24)

19: Alcudia (16), Ses Salines (19)

15: Felanitx (17), Sant Llorenç (16)

13: Son Servera (8)

11: Inca (11), Santanyi (10)

10: Arta (8)

9: Sa Pobla (7), Santa Maria (9)

8: Consell (7)

7: Binissalem (8), Esporles (7)

5: Santa Margalida (4)

4: Algaida (3), Bunyola (2), Lloseta (3), Santa Eugenia (3), Selva (3)

3: Alaro (3), Campanet (3), Capdepera (5), Sant Joan (3), Sencelles (3), Vilafranca (4)

2: Andratx (1), Llubi (2), Petra (2), Puigpunyent (2)

1: Muro (1)

266: Ciutadella (234)

83: Mahon (80)

61: Ibiza (65).

