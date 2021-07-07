The Nightlife Sector has barely opened in the Balearics, but it looks like it's about to be blamed for the increase in infections and shut down once again.

The Government, Union Representatives and employers are meeting this afternoon at a new Social Dialogue Board to address what measures need to be taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Last week they agreed to paralyse the de-escalation of the Covid restrictions because of the massive increase in infections amongst young people.

But employers CAEB and PIMEB say they will reject any new restrictions and are calling for tighter control of the activities that cause the increase in cases, such as illegal drinking in industrial estates and other open spaces.

"The Balearic Islands must move forward in a controlled de-escalation because this tourist season, everything is at stake," said CAEB President, Carmen Planas. "We must be able to convey the message to our emitting markets that we are a safe destination and that fully vaccinated tourists and those that have negative PCR test results can enjoy their holidays responsibly and return to their countries of origin in good health.”

PIMEB President, Jordi Mora, is also against any new Covid restrictions being introduced.