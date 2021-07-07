4,312 used cars were sold in June in the Balearic Islands, which is an increase of 12% compared to May, but lower than the national average increase of 14.5%, according to data from the National Association of Vehicle Dealers, or Ancove.

In the first 6 months of this year, 24,342 used cars were sold in the Balearic Islands; 42% more than in the same period of 2020.

Nationwide, 168,797 used cars were sold in June, compared to 145,773 during the same time last year and according to Ancove that means the market is returning to normal little by little.

Sales are still a long way from what they were before the pandemic, but 956,145 used cars were sold in Spain in the first half of the year and that’s a year-on-year increase of 41.4% even although the comparison is with a period of lockdown.