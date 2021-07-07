Used cars for sale in Ibiza.

Used cars for sale in Ibiza. archive photo.

07-07-2021Ultima Hora

4,312 used cars were sold in June in the Balearic Islands, which is an increase of 12% compared to May, but lower than the national average increase of 14.5%, according to data from the National Association of Vehicle Dealers, or Ancove.

In the first 6 months of this year, 24,342 used cars were sold in the Balearic Islands; 42% more than in the same period of 2020.

Nationwide, 168,797 used cars were sold in June, compared to 145,773 during the same time last year and according to Ancove that means the market is returning to normal little by little.

Sales are still a long way from what they were before the pandemic, but 956,145 used cars were sold in Spain in the first half of the year and that’s a year-on-year increase of 41.4% even although the comparison is with a period of lockdown.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.