The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 422 new positive cases of coronavirus with a positivity test rate of 8.82% from 4,784 tests. Mallorca has 256 cases, Minorca 130, Ibiza 35 and Formentera one. On Tuesday, there were 315 cases with rate of 7.22%.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics stands at 7.63%. This has risen from 7.15% on Tuesday. For Mallorca, it is 7.95%, up from 7.51%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen further - from 199.8 to 218.43. In Mallorca, it is up from 168.7 to 185.6. In Minorca, from 570.9 to 626.3. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has gone up from 141.61 to 146.64.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has risen from 709.83 to 772.04. To give an idea just how high this is, the 14-day figures for other age groups are: under-16, 116.59; 30-39, 235.47; 40-49, 120.29; 50-59, 74.79; 60-69, 69.95; over-70, 25.37.

On hospital wards, there are 36 Covid patients in Mallorca (up three), eight in Ibiza (up one) and eight in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, there are nine patients in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and two in Minorca; only Ibiza shows a change from Tuesday - down one. Eighty-four more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. The number of deaths remains 845.

Municipality new cases over the past seven days, numbers in brackets being the figures for July 6:

556: Palma (551)

90: Llucmajor (96)

47: Marratxi (43)

40: Campos (30)

38: Calvia (31)

35: Pollensa (25)

34: Manacor (35)

20: Alcudia (19)

16: Felanitx (15)

14: Inca (11), Sant Llorenç (15)

13: Son Servera (13)

12: Arta (10)

11: Binissalem (7), Santanyi (11)

10: Sa Pobla (9)

8: Consell (8), Santa Maria (9)

7: Alaro (3), Esporles (7), Soller (7)

6: Algaida (4)

5: Lloseta (4), Selva (4)

4: Bunyola (4), Campanet (3), Santa Eugenia (4), Santa Margalida (5)

3: Andratx (2), Capdepera (3), Muro (1), Sant Joan (3). Vilafranca (3), Sencelles (3)

2: Llubi (2), Petra (2), Puipgunyent (2)

1: Banyalbufar (0), Mancor de la Vall (0), Porreres (0)

260: Ciutadella (266)

77: Mahon (83)

62: Ibiza (61)