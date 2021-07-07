The Balearic government and the British Consulate have announced that they will be undertaking a joint campaign to promote the islands as a safe destination to the UK and to also stress that there is "zero tolerance" of tourist excesses.
On Wednesday, the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, met the British Consul General, Lloyd Milen, in Calvia. Also in attendance were the tourism director general, Rosana Morillo, the deputy director of the Aetib strategic tourism agency, Esther Callizo, and the mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez. After the meeting, it was stated that there is to be the first joint campaign against "tourism of excesses".
The social media campaign will be aimed at young tourists from the UK and will place particular emphasis on the need for them to take all necessary steps to ensure a safe holiday. It is an update of the Foreign Office's 2019 'Stick With Your Mates' campaign that takes account of the situation caused by the pandemic and now has the active participation of the Balearic government.
The consulate will be sharing the Aetib safe destination website on its social networks, while the Balearic government will be focusing on information regarding current regulations to prevent tourism of excesses. There will be a combined budget of some 30,000 euros for a campaign that will stress that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.
Negueruela said that the government will take all necessary measures against those who breach public health and behaviour measures and regulations. "The Balearic Islands have always been a benchmark for international tourism. We are very pleased to have been added to the UK green list, and the tourism sector is already welcoming many British tourists to the islands. We want to encourage young people to have a fun and safe holiday. This is why we fully support the 'Stick With Your Mates' campaign."
The minister thanked the British Embassy for its commitment and the constant support it has given the Balearics in promoting the islands as a safe destination. Since the start of the pandemic, he noted, there has been "a great joint effort between the UK and the Balearic Islands".
Lloyd Milen voiced his support for the regulations against tourist excess and stressed that the campaign seeks to ensure that all visitors "take the necessary measures to make their stay safe and follow the rules" in the Balearics. "We want them to have a holiday to remember, not one to forget," adding that he celebrated the inclusion of the Balearic Islands on the UK's green list.
Tom / Hace about 3 hours
So reality is the Uk will more or less have zero restrictions, next week onwards , while its Covid numbers are rising and can easily hit 100.000 plus a day as announced by Boris, who thinks its all fine as so many people in the Uk are vaccinate, to let millions of British Peo;el travel all over. possibly spreading covid to other countries that have far less vaccinated people like Mallorca , to then mix and spread covid. Sounds like the dumbest plan in the world to me, and a huge gamble with other peoples ives in other countries plus Boris and Co might get sued for mass manslaughter ... meanwhile the political school teachers meeting in the above article is a waste of time and just self publicity. Or do they really think they can control hundreds of thousands of tourists, while still promoting Mallorca was a safe place, while the covid numbers here will soon reach hot spot status, forcing a mass exodus again like last year.