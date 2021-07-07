The Balearic government and the British Consulate have announced that they will be undertaking a joint campaign to promote the islands as a safe destination to the UK and to also stress that there is "zero tolerance" of tourist excesses.

On Wednesday, the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, met the British Consul General, Lloyd Milen, in Calvia. Also in attendance were the tourism director general, Rosana Morillo, the deputy director of the Aetib strategic tourism agency, Esther Callizo, and the mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez. After the meeting, it was stated that there is to be the first joint campaign against "tourism of excesses".

The social media campaign will be aimed at young tourists from the UK and will place particular emphasis on the need for them to take all necessary steps to ensure a safe holiday. It is an update of the Foreign Office's 2019 'Stick With Your Mates' campaign that takes account of the situation caused by the pandemic and now has the active participation of the Balearic government.

The consulate will be sharing the Aetib safe destination website on its social networks, while the Balearic government will be focusing on information regarding current regulations to prevent tourism of excesses. There will be a combined budget of some 30,000 euros for a campaign that will stress that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

Negueruela said that the government will take all necessary measures against those who breach public health and behaviour measures and regulations. "The Balearic Islands have always been a benchmark for international tourism. We are very pleased to have been added to the UK green list, and the tourism sector is already welcoming many British tourists to the islands. We want to encourage young people to have a fun and safe holiday. This is why we fully support the 'Stick With Your Mates' campaign."

The minister thanked the British Embassy for its commitment and the constant support it has given the Balearics in promoting the islands as a safe destination. Since the start of the pandemic, he noted, there has been "a great joint effort between the UK and the Balearic Islands".

Lloyd Milen voiced his support for the regulations against tourist excess and stressed that the campaign seeks to ensure that all visitors "take the necessary measures to make their stay safe and follow the rules" in the Balearics. "We want them to have a holiday to remember, not one to forget," adding that he celebrated the inclusion of the Balearic Islands on the UK's green list.