The current Covid restrictions have been extended until July 23 and were approved by the extraordinary Governing Council on Wednesday. Here’s the latest data.

Nightlife:

Coffee concertos and cocktail bars will be allowed to continue.

Drinks and food must be consumed at tables, whether outside or inside.

Capacity is limited to a maximum of 6 per table inside and 10 outside.

Customers must wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking.

Closing time is 02.00.

Dancing is not allowed indoors or outdoors.

Disco, party rooms and dance halls remain suspended.

Bars & Restaurants:

Interior spaces can stay open until 02.00.

Capacity is limited to 50% on all islands.

A maximum of 6 people can eat together indoors and 12 outdoors and all terrace tables can be occupied.

Two customers can socialise together at the bar as long as they’re seated at least 1.5 metres apart and eating food.

Closing time is 02:00.

Beaches & Parks:

Beaches, playgrounds and similar outdoor public spaces can open to the public, but must close between 00:00 and 06:00. City councils can close them down early if appropriate.

Wakes, Burials & Ceremonies:

Capacity has been increased to 120 people outdoors and 50 indoors, or 200 outside and 100 indoors if attendees are vaccinated, have recovered from the disease or have a negative screening test.

Dancing is allowed, provided a mask is worn and they comply with the measures for this sector.

Places of Worship:

Full capacity is allowed outside and inside, as long as there’s 1.5 metres between non-people who don’t live together.

Nursing Homes:

Capacity has been extended to 75% of the maximum, as long as the general prevention measures, such as masks, distancing and ventilation are maintained.

Catering services must comply with Sector measures.

Outdoor Physical Activity:

Outdoor physical activity, including hiking can be carried out without limitations on the maximum number of people per group.

A safe distance must be maintained between non-cohabitants.

Sporting Events:

Public capacity has been increased to 50% at indoor sports facilities, up to a maximum of 1,500.

Public capacity has been increased to 50% at outdoor sports facilities, up to a maximum of 5,000 people.

Conditions for sports activities at outdoor facilities, indoor facilities, sports centres, recreational & sports swimming pools:

Activities in weight rooms remain the same at 75% of maximum capacity.

Capacity is limited to 25 people in low-intensity classes and 20 in high-intensity classes and a face mask is mandatory for all.

Outdoor and indoor swimming pools activities can stay open provided that they do not exceed 100% of maximum capacity.

Contact sport in the Federation:

Non-federated contact sport is allowed at training level in bubble groups.

Field sports: stable training groups of up to 30 people are allowed.

Track sports: stable training groups of up to 20 people are allowed.

Contact sports: stable training groups of up to 10 people are allowed.

Sports Tournaments:

Federated and non-federated team sports and contact sports can be held without prior authorisation provided the approved federal protocol is complied with.

Cinemas & Marquee Circuses:

Capacity has been increased to 75%.



Theatres, Auditoriums & Concert Halls:

Activity at theatres, auditoriums and concert halls can continue.

Capacity is limited to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors.

The same measures apply to similar events, with a limit of 1,500 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors.

In all cases, attendees must remain seated.

Food must be served at tables.

Consumption of food and drinks is prohibited at live music concerts indoors.

Libraries, Archives, Museums, Exhibition Halls & Monuments:

All restrictions are removed, except for general measures, such as social distancing, face masks, ventilation and hygiene.

Public transport:

All restrictions are removed, except for general measures, such as social distancing, face masks, ventilation and hygiene.

Shops & Shopping Centres:

Closing times restrictions for commercial establishments will be removed from July 10 and only Municipal Ordinance restrictions will remain in place.

Gambling & Betting:

Opening hours are extended until 02.00.

Occupancy is limited to 50%.

Popular Fairs & Festivals:

Trade fairs and shows are allowed.

Cultural, Sporting & Institutional Events related to the celebration of popular festivals are permitted, provided the Covid-19 measures are complied with.

Performance of popular ballads is allowed.

Al fresco dining is not permitted.

Children's Leisure Venues:

Capacity at children's leisure venues is limited to 75%.

Recreation Centers for Young People:

Capacity is limited to 75%.

Children's leisure activities are limited to 200 participants.

Tents can occupy 50%, with a maximum of 6 people per cabin.

Shared rooms can also be up to 75% occupied.

Congresses, Seminars & Business Meetings:

Capacity is limited to 75%, both inside and outside, but without a maximum number of attendees.

Hotels, Shelters & Tourist Establishments:

Capacity is limited to 75% in common areas.

The Governing Council’s agreement is expected to be enforced when it is published in the BOIB on Saturday.

The next revision of the Covid regulations in the Balearic Islands will take place on 23 July.