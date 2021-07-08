Palma Mallorca campaign against neighbours' noise

Anna Moilanen (left) and Elena Navarro.

08-07-2021

Complaints about neighbours' noise in Palma increased by over four times in the first quarter of the year. Health councillor Elena Navarro said on Thursday that proceedings that can result in fines rose from 49 in the first quarter of 2020 to 208. Over the January to March period in 2019, there was just the one.

Navarro explained that the greatest problems are in parts of the cities that are densely populated, e.g. Pere Garau and Son Gotleu.

In response to the increase in complaints, the town hall has launched a campaign to promote respect and coexistence. There are two videos for a campaign which is supported by the city's ombudsman.

Parties, dogs and work carried out when it shouldn't be are the most frequent causes of complaint. Navarro added that it isn't just a question of regulations, it is also one of "respect and putting oneself in another person's place".

Anna Moilanen, the ombudsman, said that "noise is very harmful to physical and mental health". "We all have a role to play."

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.