The Friday health ministry report indicates 468 new positive cases of coronavirus, 42 fewer than on Thursday. There are 353 in Mallorca, 58 in Ibiza, 54 in Minorca and three in Formentera. The positivity test rate is 9.81% from 4,771 tests. The rate on Thursday was 9.55% from 5,540 tests.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics is up from 8.28% to 8.56%; in Mallorca from 8.52% to 9.05%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has climbed from 244.2 to 273.9. In Mallorca, it is up from 205.1 to 230.0; in Minorca, from 718.3 to 806.1. The seven-day incidence rate for the whole of the Balearics has gone up from 157.06 to 169.43.

The 14-day incidence rate among the 16-29 age group has risen from 858.61 to 952.75.

There are two more Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (35) and two more in Minorca as well (ten). There are eight patients in Ibiza. There are fourteen patients in all in intensive care - eleven in Mallorca (one more) and three in Ibiza (also one more). There are now no Covid patients in Minorca.

One hundred and ninety-four more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. The total number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) has risen from 3,155 on Thursday to 3,407. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 2,199 people - 233 more.

The vaccination. A total of 1,058,522 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 826,173 in Mallorca. 61.5% of the target population has had at least one dose; 45.9% the complete course.