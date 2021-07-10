The double-jab travel announcement has sparked a massive surge in holiday bookings for the Balearics, especially Mallorca.

This is what the new double-jab scheme will mean for UK residents.

Fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July

They still need to pay for tests before and after their return. The second one must be a PCR test, but they will not need a day 8 test

The rules apply to people 14 days after their final dose of the vaccine

Under-18s returning from amber list places will also be exempt from quarantine

The guidance that people should not travel to amber list countries will also be removed from 19 July

The next review of countries on the green, red and amber lists will be on 15 July - this Thursday

But "an amber list country could still turn red", warned Mr Shapps, meaning hotel quarantine would become a requirement

Anyone arriving in England from a red list country must still go into government-managed hotel quarantine