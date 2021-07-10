Not so long ago, there was the business with the female employee of Pollensa’s municipal services agency, Emser, who was reinstated by the town hall after a case for sexual discrimination was brought by the CCOO union.

Lorena Luque had, said the union back in March, suffered “discriminatory and humiliating” conditions because a shower for her was inside the men’s changing room. The union maintained that the town hall’s response to stress this had caused was to terminate her contract “in an improper manner”.

The CCOO is one of two unions whose legal services have now been called on by Emser worker delegates to take Emser to court for what they say are breaches of the collective bargaining agreement promotions. Following three attempts to sort out the situation, “we are initiating proceedings to sue the municipal company for non-compliance with the agreement”.

Emser is a separate entity in the same way as, for example, Emaya is in Palma. But it is still a town hall body, the responsible councillor being Francisca Cerdà, who has of course received a good deal of attention for having allegedly jumped the vaccination queue.