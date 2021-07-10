Launch of the Digital COVID certificate at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport.

Francina Armengol at the airport for the launch of the certificate.

01-07-2021Efe

A mobile app to download the Digital COVID certificate is now available through the Balearic health service, IB-Salut.

Officially launched across the European Union on July 1, the certificate was first available in the Balearics on June 10. Until now, obtaining the certificate has meant having to go to authorised locations or getting online accreditation. The app had been promised for July 1, but it is only now operational. In order to download the app, users have to first be registered through the Cita Previa app and enter the security code. For general information, go to https://www.ibsalut.es/certificatcoviddigitaleu.

Some 70,000 certificates have so far been issued in the Balearics.

