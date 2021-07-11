Reactivation of cruise tourism in Palma is very modest for now, the third "mega" cruise ship having arrived on Saturday. Palma is base port for the Aida Perla and for itineraries that consist of other Spanish ports. There are two itineraries - one covering Cádiz, Cartagena and Barcelona; the other, Ibiza, Alicante, Valencia and Barcelona.

Covid protocols mean that the ship has 50% passenger capacity of a normal 3,200. In Palma on Saturday, some 1,175 passengers left the ship to fly home, while 1,249 embarked. Of a remaining 190, just over 100 came ashore. Coaches, also with reduced capacity, took some to the Caves of Drach; other passengers were given guided tours of the city.

Cruise ships were banned in March 2020. The first to arrive in Palma after the ban was lifted was Mein Schiff 2 on June 17.