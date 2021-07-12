Mallorca tennis legend Rafa Nadal spent the weekend on his luxury yacht The Great White and posted some pictures of the sunset with the comment: "Beautiful sunset, amazing Mallorca.

Hope you guys are all well."

He will seen be back on court after he accepted a wild card into the Citi Open. The Mallorcan will compete in the ATP 500, to take place in Washington, D.C. from 2-8 August, for the first time.

“I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time,” Nadal said according to a tournament press release. “I have never been there and it’s one more place I wanted to come and play.

I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the U.S. Summer Swing for me. Looking forward to seeing again my U.S. fans that I haven’t seen since I won the 2019 US Open in NYC! Vamos!”