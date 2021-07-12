In June, the number of passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport was 1,004.3% higher than in June 2020; there were 1,408,600, the second highest number in the country after Madrid-Barajas (1,702,706).

There was also an increase of 497.6% in terms of flights to 13,662, also the second highest. However, this number was 48.2% lower than in June 2019. The number of passengers was 63.4% lower.

For the first six months of the year, passenger numbers were 3,276,224 (74% lower than in 2019), while there were 39,880 flights (down 58%).

Ibiza had the fifth highest numbers of passengers and flights in June - 517,556 and 6,825. The passenger numbers were up 942% over last June but down 56% compared with 2019. Minorca was eleventh in terms of passengers and fifteenth for flights - 244,762 and 2,621. Passenger numbers were up 900% over last June but down 53% compared with 2019.