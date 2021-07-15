The Balearics reported 795 new cases of the Covid virus in the last 24 hours, the highest number since March 2020.
The record number of cases will put even greater pressure on the local government to introduce new restrictions.
More to follow
-
The Balearics reported 795 new cases of the Covid virus in the last 24 hours, the highest number since March 2020.
The record number of cases will put even greater pressure on the local government to introduce new restrictions.
More to follow
-
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.