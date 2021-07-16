There is a fear that the tourism industry in the Balearics will suffer something of a repeat of last year. Tourism in 2020 only started to get going in late June. The following month, the UK government effectively closed down its market because of the rising incidence, and other governments acted in August.

Occupancy levels are currently low and indications point to a downward trend in bookings for the coming weeks. The circumstances are of course different this year, as holidays from the UK, for example, won't dry up because of the double-jab exemption. Nevertheless, a season that started with cautious optimism in June is now prompting a rethink. Hotels are, for instance, looking at reallocating guests to other establishments within their groups and closing some.

The most worrying aspect of this is that August is nearing, and the situation was expected to have been much better precisely because of vaccination. This is not proving to be the case, and all of Mallorca's main resort areas are being affected.

Tour operators in different countries are concerned that governments will follow the examples of the UK and the Netherlands in implementing restrictions of some sort. What was an enviable situation a month ago in terms of coronavirus incidence has now become a very difficult one.