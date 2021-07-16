Francesc Alberti, deputy director of hospital care with the Balearic health service, IB-Salut, says that hospitals are activating contingency plans in anticipation of increased admissions because of Covid.

Although hospital pressure hasn't yet reached a level to cause concern, the hospitals are nevertheless making preparations. Son Espases has opened more beds, while other hospitals, such as Son Llàtzer, are rescheduling surgical activity. Alberti adds that hospitals are also looking at reorganisation if there is additional demand on emergency services.

On Thursday, there were 71 Covid patients on wards in Mallorca, ten more than on Wednesday. There were 19 patients in intensive care units; there were 20 on Wednesday. Intensive care occupancy in the Balearics in general is 12%.