A familiar story, and Podemos at Pollensa town hall are reminding everyone of it. Each summer, the bay is crowded with boats that are anchored illegally, and it’s not as if they are well out in the bay.

They are close to shore and, as Michael Muller of Podemos points out, they occupy space that is meant to be for swimming. Moreover, they “contribute to the degradation and destruction of the seabed”.

An issue each summer, and each summer there are complaints and some action, only for the issue to return the next summer. Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that the town hall will do what it can within its powers and hopes that the Costas Authority will do likewise.

Ah yes, the Costas. Probably too busy otherwise engaged in removing terraces from beaches.