National Police in Playa de Palma, Mallorca

The identities of the attackers are known.

18-07-2021Ramirez

On Sunday afternoon, Son Espases Hospital reported that the 27-year-old Dutch tourist who was beaten up and kicked in the head in Playa de Palma had died. The hospital had earlier announced that he had a haematoma on the brain.

The National Police homicide squad have confirmed that he and his four friends, all of whom were attacked as well, did not know any of the group of thirteen young Dutch tourists who had approached them between Balnearios 1 and 2. Nine of the thirteen took part in the assault; images were captured on security cameras. One was detained at Son Sant Joan as he attempted to take a flight back to the Netherlands. The eight others had managed to get flights. The Dutch police have been notified; the identities of the eight are known.

The police in Mallorca say that the group had come to the island with the sole intention of "doing harm".

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.