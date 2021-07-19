The Balearic government is planning to introduce new restrictions following a rise in the number of Covid cases across the island.
The measuires will be given the green light at a local government cabinet meeting tomorrow. Among the restrictions which are being considered is re-introducing the face mask in all public areas and limiting the number of people who can gather together.
Some provinces in Spain have already re-introduced the curfew.
harry / Hace about 4 hours
this is ridiculous, do they really think a facemask in all public spaces will work??? I really really hope this government get kicked out soon, they don't have any clue where things goes wrong here on the island, what a joke... goodbye season, thanks for another 2 months work, so I can build up a future here, I guess I will have to kiss goodbye Mallorca, they make it impossible for most of us to build up something here, it is out of control.... they rather see us going bankrupt, and starve to death, because they do so their best to protect us from the RONA VIRUS... gtfo