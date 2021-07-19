Hospital admissions in Mallorca are now the third highest in Spain, behind Catalonia and Melilla.

On Sunday, 132 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital in the Balearic Islands, which is 16 more than on Saturday. The ICU situation is stable with 29 patients receiving care, which means that 10 percent of ICU beds are now occupied by a Covid patient.

Cases

The explosion of infections in the last three weeks is having a massive effect on Primary Care. Government data indicates that 7,147 people were receiving Primary Care on Saturday compared to 3,407 on July 9.

The situation in the Balearic Islands has changed radically in less than a month and the current figures are close to the worst moments of the pandemic.

41 cases were reported on June 18, compared to 630 on July 18. The cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days was 43 on June 18, but is more than 500 just one month later. 583 people are receiving Primary Care, 32 are hospitalised and 8 more patients are in the ICU.

The Government insists that despite the increase in infections, because more people are vaccinated the cases are milder.

According to Salut, 66.3% of the Balearic population had received at least one vaccine dose by July 18 and 52.7% have had both jabs.

The Government plans to meet with the Social Dialogue Table this week to approve new Covid restrictions.