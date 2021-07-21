Eight Dutch tourists wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a Dutch tourist in the Playa de Palma last weekend are fighting extradition to Mallorca Carlo Heuvelman, was beaten to death last weekend after being attacked on Arenal beach while he was drinking with a group of friends.

According to police the suspects had rented a luxury villa and had gone out last weekend "looking for trouble." After being ejected from a nightclub, the group spotted Carlo and his friends., After an initial friendly approach they turned nasty attacking the group of five Dutch riends.

According to medical reports, Carlo, was repeatedly kicked in the head. The other four also sustained injuries as the group fled the scene. They allegedly returned to home to Holland the next day.

According to press reports this morning the eight have hired a massive legal team to fight extradition.