Carlo was beaten to death.

Carlo was beaten to death.

21-07-2021

Eight Dutch tourists wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a Dutch tourist in the Playa de Palma last weekend are fighting extradition to Mallorca Carlo Heuvelman, was beaten to death last weekend after being attacked on Arenal beach while he was drinking with a group of friends.

According to police the suspects had rented a luxury villa and had gone out last weekend "looking for trouble." After being ejected from a nightclub, the group spotted Carlo and his friends., After an initial friendly approach they turned nasty attacking the group of five Dutch riends.

According to medical reports, Carlo, was repeatedly kicked in the head. The other four also sustained injuries as the group fled the scene. They allegedly returned to home to Holland the next day.

According to press reports this morning the eight have hired a massive legal team to fight extradition.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.