Head to the beach.

26-06-2021EMANUELE VALERI

Starting today, Mallorca will once again enjoy several days with high temperatures that may locally exceed 35 degrees.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast a yellow alert today in the central hours of the day (from 12.00 to 18.00 hours) with temperatures that may exceed 35 degrees.

For tomorrow, the Palma Met Office has introduced an orange alert in the central hours of the day, with a forecast of maximum temperatures that could reach 37 degrees, for example in Sa Pobla.

The high temperatures will continue on Friday.

