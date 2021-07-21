A German tourist was seriously injured during a trip on a 'party boat' on Tuesday.

The boat set sail from Palma port and at around 19:00 the 19-year-old tourist fell on the deck, hit his head and lost consciousness.

His friends notified the Captain and the boat headed for Arenal to get help for the wounded man.

Local Police notified Llucmajor Civil Protection Officers who were waiting in the port when the 'party boat' arrived.

061 Emergency Services personnel stabilised the teenager who has been admitted to Son Llàtzer Hospital where he is being treated for a severe head injury.