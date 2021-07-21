Drop in bookings.

Mallorcan hoteliers are betting that there will be no new travel restrictions from Germany and Britain with 85 percent of local hotels now open for business.

That is the good news. The bad news is that holiday bookings have slowed by at least 30 percent in the last few weeks and there have been some cancellations. In Magalluf and Palmanova 75 percent of hotels are now open.

The drop in bookings is probably as a result of warnings in both Britain and Germany about travel to Spain.

But local hoteliers remain upbeat and they say that they intend to stay open.

