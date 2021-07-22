Wear a mask....

Wear a mask....

19-07-2021ETIENNE LAURENT

Do I have to wear a face mask or not? In Mallorca you no longer need to wear a mask in wide open areas but you do in confined places What do you have to do when travelling?

Ryanair

It is mandatory for Ryanair passengers to wear a face mask or covering both in the airport and on board their flight.

easyJet

Face masks are mandatory for all passengers aged six years and older, as well as easyJet crew. Those who are exempt will be required to show a doctor's letter or medical certificate as proof.

TUI

TUI requires all passengers over six years old to wear a face mask, which includes while sleeping.

Jet2

Jet2 requires all passengers aged six years and over to wear face masks at the airport and onboard all flights.

