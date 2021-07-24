The island was on "Orange" heat alert this afternoon was temperatures of more than 40 degrees Centigrade being forecast by the Palma Met Office.

On Friday, Pollensa was the hottest place on Mallorca with a top temperature of 39.9 degrees Centigrade. Manacor was set to claim the crown for the hottest place on the island on Saturday.

The mini-heatwave is expected to continue throughout the weekend. The Palma Met Office said that temperatures would start dropping on Monday.