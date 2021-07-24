Mallorca heatwave.

Mallorca heatwave.

24-07-2021

The island was on "Orange" heat alert this afternoon was temperatures of more than 40 degrees Centigrade being forecast by the Palma Met Office.

On Friday, Pollensa was the hottest place on Mallorca with a top temperature of 39.9 degrees Centigrade. Manacor was set to claim the crown for the hottest place on the island on Saturday.

The mini-heatwave is expected to continue throughout the weekend. The Palma Met Office said that temperatures would start dropping on Monday.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.