The cost of summer holidays have fallen by 52 per cent compared to 2019, according to a price comparison expert.

Travelsupermarket.com revealed package holidays to Malta are now 52 per cent cheaper than they were before the pandemic.

By comparison, a trip to Spain is currently around 20 per cent less while Greece and Portugal have seen drops of 11 and 12 per cent respectively - according to The Telegraph.

Holidays remain uncertain because of the ongoing restrictions both at home and abroad.