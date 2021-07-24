The cost of summer holidays have fallen by 52 per cent compared to 2019, according to a price comparison expert.
Travelsupermarket.com revealed package holidays to Malta are now 52 per cent cheaper than they were before the pandemic.
By comparison, a trip to Spain is currently around 20 per cent less while Greece and Portugal have seen drops of 11 and 12 per cent respectively - according to The Telegraph.
Holidays remain uncertain because of the ongoing restrictions both at home and abroad.
Package prices have also plummeted to the Canary Islands.
Currently there are no comments.