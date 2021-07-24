Cheaper holidays.

Cheaper holidays.

23-06-2021DAN HIMBRECHTS

The cost of summer holidays have fallen by 52 per cent compared to 2019, according to a price comparison expert.

Travelsupermarket.com revealed package holidays to Malta are now 52 per cent cheaper than they were before the pandemic.

By comparison, a trip to Spain is currently around 20 per cent less while Greece and Portugal have seen drops of 11 and 12 per cent respectively - according to The Telegraph.

Holidays remain uncertain because of the ongoing restrictions both at home and abroad.

Package prices have also plummeted to the Canary Islands.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.