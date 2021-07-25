Germans are staying on the beach.

Germans are staying on the beach.

26-06-2021EMANUELE VALERI

So far so good. Germans are not cutting short their Mallorcan holidays despite Spain being put on their "amber list" which means that those tourists who have not been vaccinated will have to quarantine when they arrive home.

Thousands of German tourists on the island reacted with initial alarm on Thursday when the German government made the decision because of the high level of cases across Spain. It was also a major blow for the Balearic tourist industry.

There were fears that there would be an exodus of German tourists heading home to beat the quarantine deadline. But not so far.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.