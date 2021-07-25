So far so good. Germans are not cutting short their Mallorcan holidays despite Spain being put on their "amber list" which means that those tourists who have not been vaccinated will have to quarantine when they arrive home.

Thousands of German tourists on the island reacted with initial alarm on Thursday when the German government made the decision because of the high level of cases across Spain. It was also a major blow for the Balearic tourist industry.

There were fears that there would be an exodus of German tourists heading home to beat the quarantine deadline. But not so far.