Party over in Magalluf.

Party over in Magalluf.

25-07-2021

Hundreds of revellers in Magalluf were told to go home in the early hours of this morning as new restrictions came into force. People who are not from the same household can no longer gather after 1a.m.

Police were on duty in Magalluf´s Calle Punta Ballena and their message was clear. Go home, the party is over. Police said that a number of people were fined.

It was a similar story in the Playa de Palma and in Palma.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

David Robinson / Hace about 4 hours

Bravo to the Police and the gov! Good joob.

+3-

James T / Hace about 6 hours

"A number of people were fined". What number? 2, 20, 200? This 'detail' is key to the story. Disappointing reporting.

+13-