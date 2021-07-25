Hundreds of revellers in Magalluf were told to go home in the early hours of this morning as new restrictions came into force. People who are not from the same household can no longer gather after 1a.m.

Police were on duty in Magalluf´s Calle Punta Ballena and their message was clear. Go home, the party is over. Police said that a number of people were fined.

It was a similar story in the Playa de Palma and in Palma.