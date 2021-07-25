Holidaymakers and those hoping to see their families earlier had their travel plans decimated when the government moved France to a new category, "amber plus" Sky News reported this morning.

It meant even those who are double-jabbed will have to quarantine for 10 days after returning to the UK.

There's now speculation Greece and Spain could follow France onto the "amber plus" list, although the government has not confirmed this.

If ministers did press ahead with the measure, Labour analysis has estimated 5,857,558 people face the prospect of last-minute quarantine requirements.