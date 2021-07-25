Holidaymakers and those hoping to see their families earlier had their travel plans decimated when the government moved France to a new category, "amber plus" Sky News reported this morning.
It meant even those who are double-jabbed will have to quarantine for 10 days after returning to the UK.
There's now speculation Greece and Spain could follow France onto the "amber plus" list, although the government has not confirmed this.
If ministers did press ahead with the measure, Labour analysis has estimated 5,857,558 people face the prospect of last-minute quarantine requirements.
John D / Hace 34 minutes
It's only a matter of time now till travel is once again brought to a halt. We were due over at the start of August but decided a few weeks ago to change it to next year and looking at the way things are heading I'm glad we did so. This pandemic still has a bit to go yet unfortunately.
Leo / Hace about 1 hour
Not surprising, this is far from ended until everyone is vaccinated . Certainly in UK and Europe. Time for Vaccine passports in order to travel. And shaking up Spain's judiciary plus less travel from the peninsula.