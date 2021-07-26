The Balearics had the 5th highest debt in relation to GDP in the country in the first quarter of this year, with 29.9%, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

The Valencian Community was highest with 49.4%, followed by Castilla-La Mancha with 41%, Catalonia 38%; Murcia with 37.5%; the Balearic Islands with 29.9%; Extremadura with 27.5%; Cantabria with 26.4%; Aragon with 25.8%; Castilla y León with 24.3%; Andalusia with 23.7%; Asturias with 23.1%; La Rioja with 20.9%; Galicia with 20.4%; Navarra with 20%; Madrid with 16.5%; the Basque Country with 16.4% and the Canary Islands with 15.9%.

Debt rose in absolute terms in all regions compared to the first quarter of the previous year, except in Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria and La Rioja and it remained stable in the Balearic Islands.

Catalonia with 80,399 million euros; the Valencian Community with 51,117 million; Madrid with 35,352 million and Andalusia with 35,098 million accounted for two-thirds of all debt in the hands of Regional Governments in the first quarter.

Next are the communities of Castilla-La Mancha with 15,659 million euros, Castilla y León with 12,983 million; Galicia with 11,738 million; the Basque Country with 10,924 million; Murcia with 10,839 million; the Balearic Islands with 9,008 million; Aragón with 8,767 million; the Canary Islands with 6,694 million; Extremadura with 5,084 million; Asturias with 4,907 million; Navarre with 3,751 million; Cantabria with 3,340 million and La Rioja with 1,656 million.