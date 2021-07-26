Balearic President Francina Armengol talking to First Deputy Prime Minister, Nadia Calviño at the last Conference of Presidents.

26-07-2021EFE

The Balearic President, Francina Armengol will meet the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez and other Autonomous Community leaders at the Conference of Presidents in Salamanca, in Castilla y León on Friday.

President Armengol will address several issues at the conference, including overpopulation. At a recent event in Alcúdia, she promised to raise the need to address the demographic challenge of overpopulation, given that the population of the Balearic Islands has grown by more than 70% since the early 1980s.

She will stress that the significant increase in population creates enormous problems and puts a burden on public services, because it is necessary to reinforce health, education, sanitation services and all kinds of infrastructure, not only for the needs of the local population, but for the millions of tourists who come to the Islands every year.

President Armengol plans to ask for a solution to the historical underfunding of the Balearic Islands, which is likely have the support of Valencian President, Ximo Puig, whom she met a few days ago in Palma.

She also wants discuss the possibility of allowing the use of the Covid Certificate to enter major cultural, sports and leisure events.

Other proposals from the Balearic Government will focus on projects that the Islands want to finance with money from the European Union.

According President Armengol, the Balearic Islands have already pre-allocated more than 700 million euros of these funds to clean energy, housing rehabilitation, conversion of mature tourist areas and advances in medical and pharmaceutical technology.

