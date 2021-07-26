Palma City Council is launching a park renovation plan and investing four million euros in 57 parks in the city in the next eight months.

Palma Mayor, José Hila, and Infrastructures Councillor, Angélica Pastor, presented the plan of action on Monday.

“It deepens the execution of the Neighbourhood Plan which has been underway for two years with the aim of promoting comprehensive improvements in public spaces in local areas, especially those on the periphery which have more needs,” said Mayor Hila.

Comprehensive action will be carried out in 17 parks and improvements will be made at another 40.

The comprehensive improvements will affect Plaza de s'Indiotería, Crist Rei and the Wi-Fi Park of Nou Llevant, where urban furniture will be improved, new shaded areas created, gym equipment installed, new trees planted and security improved.

In Parc de Sa Riera, improvements include planting new trees and creating a skate park.

Improvements are also scheduled at Son Roca, Son Ximelis, Son Muntaner, the Jaume Lladó i Ferragut and Cotoner and a new playground, new furniture, better access and services are planned at Parc de Bellver.

At Parc de Santa Elizabeth, Parc Josep Maria Llompart, Ciutat Jardí, Parc de ses Estacions, Parc de la Ribera, es Carnatge and Parc de sa Sínia d'en Gil there are plans to clean graffiti, renovate benches, improve signage, plant new trees, repair pavements, replace bins and landscape flower beds and Parc Sa Riera will have a new vertical garden.

Accessibility problems will also be addressed.

"100 percent accessibility does not exist because there will always be someone who cannot access a facility, but we work for full inclusion,” said Councillor Pastor, who stressed that “Palma is on of the top ten European cities in terms of accessibility.”