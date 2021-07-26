British residents in the Balearics who have been double-vaccinated in loca hospitals will soon be able to travel to the UK more easily, as the government prepares to recognise jabs given overseas, British media said this afternoon.

Current restrictions mean only those who have been fully inoculated by the British National Health Service are able to take advantage of avoiding quarantine if coming from countries graded green and amber under the traffic light system. Spain is at present on the amber list.

Thousands of British citizens who are dual nationals or have been living or working in Spain have still been forced to isolate for up to 10 days, but the rules are expected to be changed from August.

Those who have had both jabs in other countries will be able to apply to register these with their doctor – but the vaccines must be ones which are approved for use in Britain Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen.