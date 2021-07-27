Some hoteliers in Mallorca are expecting occupancy to drop by 20% in the next few weeks because of the travel restrictions introduced by the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Berlin has declared all of Spain high-risk from today because of the increase in Covid cases, which means all German citizens over six years old, who are not fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 10 days when they return home from the Balearic Islands.

Tour operators and airlines say many German tourists and families decided to cut their holidays short in order to get home before the quarantine measures kicked in.

“Many tourists left their hotels on Sunday, even although they’d booked to stay for the whole week,” said hoteliers affected by the new restrictions.

There’s also been a number of cancellations from tourist and families who have not had both jabs.

“There is a domino effect that will increase unless Covid infections decrease. The situation changes from one day to the next and it affects the entire Tourism Sector,” said businessmen and hoteliers.

Airlines

A total of 385 flights were scheduled to take off or land in Palma from German airports on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 186 arrivals and 199 departures.

“The schedule has not changed much since last week, but there was a significant increase in passengers who had not planned to fly on Monday and Tuesday. We are all surprised by how events are evolving in a season full of uncertainties,” said German Tour Operators.

TUI, Alltours, FTI, DER Touristik and Schauinsland Reisen, all say they started receiving cancellations for Mallorca even before the German Government made its decision.

“Many of our clients have not been double vaccinated and many families are in the same situation,” they said.

The areas most affected by the German travel restrictions are Cala Millor, Cala d’Or, Playa de Muro, Capdepera, Alcudia-Can Picafort and Playa de Palma.

“The most worrying thing is that these restrictive measures come at the worst possible time, because the school holidays begin this week in the most populated regions, such as Baden-Wustembert, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and Berlin, so the damage is unquantifiable,” said hoteliers and tour operators.