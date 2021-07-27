The Netherlands is lifting its travel restrictions for Spain as of today and will no longer be advising people not to come to the Balearic Islands.

The change is due to the Balearic Islands and the rest of Spain moving from ‘Amber’ to ‘Yellow’.

The Balearics and the Canary Islands were ‘Amber’ listed on July 15 after Covid infections soared and a raft of Dutch tourists cancelled their holiday reservations.

The Netherlands Embassy in Spain tweeted the change of criteria on Monday, saying travellers over 12 years old must show a vaccination certificate, proof of recovery from Covid, a negative PCR from with 72 hours of travel or a negative Antigen test from within 48 hours of travel. “Ambassador, Jan Versteeg is satisfied and thanks to the vaccine and the Covid Certificate, as of tomorrow the Netherlands will stop advising against travel to Spain."