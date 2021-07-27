It was all smiles for Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones this weekend in Mallorca.

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas have been on holiday at his Mallorca estate since early May but over the weekend they had some very special guests, Catherine's parents after being separated due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

Catherine's mother Patricia and father David live in Wales and were only able to hug their daughter for the first time in Mallorca.

On Instagram a joyful Catherine wrote: "Just loving being with my Mam and Dad after being apart for so long.

"They are just the best, they give me so much joy. I am blessed, truly blessed."