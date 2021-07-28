11,912 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Balearics in July, which is the highest number this year. Previously the highest number of infections in the Islands was 11,912 in January.

The cumulative incidence rate rose to 923 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days on Tuesday.

New Covid units have been opened at hospitals, 355 patients have been admitted to the Covid ward and 50 are in the ICU. With more patients and reduced staff levels due to holidays, Healthcare Professionals are under even more stress.

"Health centres control 12,300 of active cases, which is 2,000 more than during the last wave," said Marga Servera, Deputy Director of Primary Care & Out-of-hospital Emergency Care at IB-Salut. “Some health centres are handling it better than others and staffing levels have been reinforced as much as possible.”

Meanwhile the vaccination programme is continuing in the Balearic Islands and the authorities says that so far it’s not been necessary to ask staff to cut their holidays short.

At Son Espases Hospital staff are being offered 6 days off in exchange for postponing their holidays.