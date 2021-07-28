Seven out of ten of those aged 12 and over in the Balearic Islands will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by mid-August, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, vaccination appointments were opened for 12-15-year-olds through the BitCita website, which was launched on April 16, 2020 and has been gradually opened to different age groups as the vaccination programme progressed. Anyone aged 12-65 can now book an appointment to get vaccinated.

IB-Salut is launching several actions to locate those who’ve not been immunised.

Those over the age of 40 who were admitted to hospital, or booked a consultation have been contacted and offered the vaccine; Infovacuna is also calling unvaccinated people and texts have been sent to those who have already had the Astrazeneca jab, to inform them that they can have their second dose 15 days earlier than their original appointment.

The "replay" telephone number 971 211 998, is now active for everyone over the age of 70; IB-Salut has opened more mass vaccination points at Primary Care Health Centres throughout the Balearics and 7 extra lines are available at SEAT trucks in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

The Infocovid Turismo telephone service line: 971 211 991 is available in several languages for foreigners living in the Balearics and IB-Salud is also vaccinating those who are living on the islands for more than three months for work or family reasons.

Retired nursing staff have been urged to help to help at mass vaccination sites and so far 60 people have registered.

The Flying Coronavirus Care Units, or UVACs are vaccinating prisoners and the homeless and Primary Care staff are vaccinating vulnerable groups who are unable to travel to health centres.