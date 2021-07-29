With the arrival of the summer holidays, many people decide to go on holiday with their dogs. High humidity, sun and temperatures above 30 degrees are a typical summer day. Therefore, a good option is to enjoy a dip with your pet.

Since the Coastal Law was modified, animals are not allowed to swim in the sandy beaches during the summer season, although many municipalities have choosen to set up specific areas for dogs to enjoy the water. Mallorca has several beaches set aside for them.

In Palma, there are two beach areas designated for dogs: Es Carnatge beach and Cala Gamba. Es Carnatge is a rocky cove with beautiful views of the bay of Palma. Cala Gamba, on the other hand, is also rocky.

In Calvia, dogs have year-round access to two specific areas: Punta Marroig, in Palmanova and Cala des Gats in Costa de la Calma, a residential area of Calvia.

In the countryside, you can find Llenaire Beach, in Puerto Pollensa, with 600 metres of white sand and clear waters. Another beach is Na Patana, in Can Picafort, which has a 100-metre long sandy beach. In Andratx, dogs can swim in Cala Blanca, which is difficult to access and has little sand.

In all these areas, dogs must respect the behaviour rules that apply to all Spanish beaches. It is necessary that the owner of the dog has all the paperwork is in order and that, in case it belongs to a dangerous breed, it uses a muzzle. In addition, failure to pick up pet poop can lead to fines of up to 300 euros.

I'm hot' in doggie language

During these days, our pets need more care than during the rest of the year, as heat stroke can have a serious effect on them. Here are some tips on how to look after your pets during the summer:

Haircuts? At first glance, we may think that this is a good idea, but be careful, it is best to check with a vet if we are really helping the breed by cutting its hair. Some breeds, contrary to what you might think, favour their coat in the heat, for example, the German Shepherd would be one of them.

Let them get wet: put them in a small bath, spray them with a bottle or let them play with garden sprinklers. The purpose is to make them feel fresh; if there is too much water, it is best to dry them with a towel. This water option is also ideal just before going for a walk.

S.O.S. Heat stroke: This is a serious problem and once again common sense dictates: do not leave pets locked in a car or in their carrier in the sun, do not walk them at peak heat hours... Be extremely cautious in the event of heat stroke because its quickness can be fatal.

Believe it or not, there are sun creams for dogs and cats, they can be a good ally if we are on holiday and we are going to spend hours in the sun. In conclusion, these are just some of the most common tips, after all, we must take care of our pets as what they are, members of the family.

Give them more water than usual: keep their bowl full and in the shade to keep them cool.

Just as we wouldn't stand directly under the blast of air from an air conditioner, neither is it beneficial for them. A more natural breeze, such as from a fan, is much better.

Daily deworming: Insects multiply in the summer, especially mosquitoes, so although they are a risk for our animals all year round, in summer we must pay special attention.