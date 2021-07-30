Courthouse, Via Alemania, Palma.

Courthouse, Via Alemania, Palma.

29-07-2021A. Sepúlveda

Hundreds of people were detained or fined for breaching the State of Alarm restrictions last year, but now that the Constitutional Court declared it unconstitutional, a raft of people who were charged with a crime of disobedience are being acquitted.

On Thursday the Prosecutor's Office dropped the charges against a man who was accused of skipping lockdown five times between March 29 and May 1, 2020.

Under the Constitutional Court ruling, the defendant's lawyer, Juan Carlos Peiró, asked the prosecutor to withdraw the accusation against a Spanish man.

The prosecutor agreed and they reached an agreement of conformity which was endorsed by the judge and the man was acquitted. The Prosecutor's Office had originally requested the defendant be jailed for nine months.

