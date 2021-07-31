At last, the cumulative incidence rate is showing signs of slowing down in Mallorca and Minorca, but unfortunately not in Ibiza or Formentera.

Cases and infections in the 16-19 age group have also fallen and Health Minister, Patricia Gómez says the latest data predicts that hospitalisations will peak around August 22.

Mallorca now has a cumulative incidence rate of 923 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and Minorca is also slowly declining.

Ibiza has a cumulative incidence rate of 1,750 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and Formentera has 870 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and there's no sign of a slow down in either of those islands. .

Minister Gómez stressed that the epidemiological situation is complicated, but said that fact that 61% of the Balearic population has now been fully vaccinated should be celebrated.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 547 new positive cases in Mallorca on Friday, down from 595 the week before.

But the number of people admitted to hospital increased from 154 on the Covid ward and 30 in the ICU a week ago, to 205 on the Covid ward and 43 in intensive care on Friday.

The cumulative incidence rate in the Balearic Islands is now 1,031 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days and the two communities with the most cases are in Ibiza.

The places with the most cases in Mallorca are Estellencs, Calvia and Campanet.

By basic health areas instead of Municipalities, the worst affected places in Mallorca are Santa Ponsa and Na Burguesa.

The cumulative incidence rate in the 16-29 age group is over 2,500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Minister Gómez applauded the young people who’ve already been vaccinated and urged others to follow in their footsteps as a matter of urgency. She also advised people to continue to wear face masks.