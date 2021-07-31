It’s 30 degrees in Palma today with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 20.

Calvia is 29 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with early morning rain and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

It’s wet and blustery in Santanyi, with sunny intervals and a high of 28 degrees falling to 15 after dark.

Muro is 27 degrees, wet and windy with sunshine and clouds this afternoon and a low of 19.

And it’s 28 degrees and raining in Soller but the sun will come out at lunchtime and the temperature will drop to 17 overnight.