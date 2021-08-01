According to data from Spain's health ministry, 54.4% of the Balearic population aged between 20 and 29 have received at least one dose of Covid vaccination and 27.5% have had the complete course.

The percentage for the complete course is the highest in the country, ahead of Aragon (23.2%) and Catalonia (22.6%). The Balearics is third when it comes to the age group having had at least one dose; the percentages in the Canaries and Madrid are 57% and 56% respectively. Nationwide, 47% of the age group have been vaccinated once and 16.6% have had the complete course.

The Efe news agency is highlighting a social media campaign with the hashtag #Yomevacuno. This is for young people to show their commitment to being vaccinated and to curbing the spread of the virus. There is a message of solidarity, says Manuel Jesús from Cadiz: "It's not for you but for others." In Andalusia, almost 500,000 people aged between 20 and 29 have been vaccinated at least once; this equates to 52.7% of the age group.

The so-called "young wave" of infection in Spain has led to young people being stigmatised. Jesús, 23 and from Madrid, says that this borders on "insanity". There are people who don't want to go near him: "Don't greet me, you're young."

Others regret that a "very small" part of the age group has meant that the great majority of young people are being perceived in this way. They add that young people are "part of the problem" but only a part. Most of those interviewed by Efe said that vaccination is the only way of regaining life "as we knew it" before the pandemic.