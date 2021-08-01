The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry:
538 new positive cases - Mallorca 363, Ibiza 138, Minorca 31, Formentera 6
(Saturday's cases were - 771: Mallorca 561, Ibiza 164, Minorca 37, Formentera 9).
Test rate - 10.84% (4,964 tests)
(Saturday's test rate - 12.04% from 6,403 tests).
Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 228 (was 216 on Saturday); Ibiza 72 (was 68); Minorca 17 (was 18).
In ICU - Mallorca 42 (was 43); Ibiza 8 (was 10); Minorca 5 (no change).
ICU Covid occupancy - 19%.
Primary care cases - 14,001, up from 13,524 on Saturday; Mallorca 10,090, up from 9,778.
Vaccination:
At least one dose - 758,028 people (73.2% of the target population); Mallorca 596,225 people.
Full course - 649,904 (62.8%); Mallorca 507,797.
There is only limited updating at the weekend.
On Friday, the 14-day incidence rates were - Balearics 1031.8; Mallorca 923.3; Minorca 798.8; Ibiza 1833.0; Formentera 999.7.
By age group, the 14-day incidence rates on Friday were:
Under-16 - 846.36
16-29 - 2582.86
30-39 - 1374.41
40-49 - 731.91
50-59 - 506.04
60-69 - 461.48
Over-70 - 271.42.
The 14-day incidence rates at municipality level were:
Ibiza - 2542.6 (1300 new cases over the 14-day period)
Sant Antoni (Ibiza) - 1949.5 (527)
Estellencs - 1834.9 (6)
Es Mercadal (Minorca) - 1580.1 (84)
Sant Josep (Ibiza) - 1521.7 (422)
Calvia - 1336.3 (691)
Santa Eularia (Ibiza) - 1227.2 (483)
Campanet - 1208.5 (32)
Mancor de la Vall - 1112.6 (17)
Palma - 1098.0 (4640)
Santanyi - 1058.8 (131)
Costitx - 1053.4 (14)
Fornalutx - 1030.9 (7)
Sa Pobla - 1009.9 (139)
Formentera - 999.7 (119)
Campos - 983.8 (111)
Ciutadella (Minorca) - 957.9 (293)
Muro - 919.7 (68)
Inca - 902.6 (304)
Manacor - 884.9 (394)
Bunyola - 884.7 (61)
Lloret de Vistalegre - 835.1 (12)
Sencelles - 801.2 (27)
Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza) - 775.5 (51)
Mahon (Minorca) - 767.1 (227)
Sineu - 744.4 (30)
Llubi - 739.8 (17)
Alcudia - 734.9 (153)
Binissalem - 730.9 (64)
Llucmajor - 720.5 (272)
Esporles - 704.1 (36)
Pollensa - 672.3 (112)
Maria de la Salut - 668.2 (15)
Santa Margalida - 664.2 (85)
Arta - 663.8 (53)
Lloseta - 653.4 (40)
Marratxi - 633.5 (239)
Alaior (Minorca) - 623.2 (59)
Sant Llorenç - 617.7 (54)
Ses Salines - 608.3 (31)
Ferreries (Minorca) - 590.9 (29)
Alaro - 587.5 (33)
Felanitx - 565.9 (103)
Petra - 543.8 (16)
Son Servera - 541.6 (64)
Andratx - 524.8 (60)
Santa Maria - 521.0 (39)
Es Castell (Minorca) - 515.1 (39)
Santa Eugenia - 487.5 (8)
Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca) - 478.5 (7)
Soller - 462.1 (63)
Consell - 436.4 (18)
Vilafranca - 432.8 (15)
Algaida - 431.6 (25)
Porreres - 412.5 (23)
Capdepera - 403.0 (49)
Valldemossa - 398.2 (8)
Sant Lluís (Minorca) - 386.0 (26)
Puigpunyent - 342.5 (7)
Montuiri - 334.8 (10)
Ariany - 332.6 (3)
Sant Joan - 326.3 (7)
Selva - 318.6 (13)
Buger - 276.0 (3)
Banyalbufar - 0
Deya - 0
Escorca - 0
Currently there are no comments.