The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry:

538 new positive cases - Mallorca 363, Ibiza 138, Minorca 31, Formentera 6

(Saturday's cases were - 771: Mallorca 561, Ibiza 164, Minorca 37, Formentera 9).

Test rate - 10.84% (4,964 tests)

(Saturday's test rate - 12.04% from 6,403 tests).

Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 228 (was 216 on Saturday); Ibiza 72 (was 68); Minorca 17 (was 18).

In ICU - Mallorca 42 (was 43); Ibiza 8 (was 10); Minorca 5 (no change).

ICU Covid occupancy - 19%.

Primary care cases - 14,001, up from 13,524 on Saturday; Mallorca 10,090, up from 9,778.

Vaccination:

At least one dose - 758,028 people (73.2% of the target population); Mallorca 596,225 people.

Full course - 649,904 (62.8%); Mallorca 507,797.

There is only limited updating at the weekend.

On Friday, the 14-day incidence rates were - Balearics 1031.8; Mallorca 923.3; Minorca 798.8; Ibiza 1833.0; Formentera 999.7.

By age group, the 14-day incidence rates on Friday were:

Under-16 - 846.36

16-29 - 2582.86

30-39 - 1374.41

40-49 - 731.91

50-59 - 506.04

60-69 - 461.48

Over-70 - 271.42.

The 14-day incidence rates at municipality level were:

Ibiza - 2542.6 (1300 new cases over the 14-day period)

Sant Antoni (Ibiza) - 1949.5 (527)

Estellencs - 1834.9 (6)

Es Mercadal (Minorca) - 1580.1 (84)

Sant Josep (Ibiza) - 1521.7 (422)

Calvia - 1336.3 (691)

Santa Eularia (Ibiza) - 1227.2 (483)

Campanet - 1208.5 (32)

Mancor de la Vall - 1112.6 (17)

Palma - 1098.0 (4640)

Santanyi - 1058.8 (131)

Costitx - 1053.4 (14)

Fornalutx - 1030.9 (7)

Sa Pobla - 1009.9 (139)

Formentera - 999.7 (119)

Campos - 983.8 (111)

Ciutadella (Minorca) - 957.9 (293)

Muro - 919.7 (68)

Inca - 902.6 (304)

Manacor - 884.9 (394)

Bunyola - 884.7 (61)

Lloret de Vistalegre - 835.1 (12)

Sencelles - 801.2 (27)

Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza) - 775.5 (51)

Mahon (Minorca) - 767.1 (227)

Sineu - 744.4 (30)

Llubi - 739.8 (17)

Alcudia - 734.9 (153)

Binissalem - 730.9 (64)

Llucmajor - 720.5 (272)

Esporles - 704.1 (36)

Pollensa - 672.3 (112)

Maria de la Salut - 668.2 (15)

Santa Margalida - 664.2 (85)

Arta - 663.8 (53)

Lloseta - 653.4 (40)

Marratxi - 633.5 (239)

Alaior (Minorca) - 623.2 (59)

Sant Llorenç - 617.7 (54)

Ses Salines - 608.3 (31)

Ferreries (Minorca) - 590.9 (29)

Alaro - 587.5 (33)

Felanitx - 565.9 (103)

Petra - 543.8 (16)

Son Servera - 541.6 (64)

Andratx - 524.8 (60)

Santa Maria - 521.0 (39)

Es Castell (Minorca) - 515.1 (39)

Santa Eugenia - 487.5 (8)

Es Migjorn Gran (Minorca) - 478.5 (7)

Soller - 462.1 (63)

Consell - 436.4 (18)

Vilafranca - 432.8 (15)

Algaida - 431.6 (25)

Porreres - 412.5 (23)

Capdepera - 403.0 (49)

Valldemossa - 398.2 (8)

Sant Lluís (Minorca) - 386.0 (26)

Puigpunyent - 342.5 (7)

Montuiri - 334.8 (10)

Ariany - 332.6 (3)

Sant Joan - 326.3 (7)

Selva - 318.6 (13)

Buger - 276.0 (3)

Banyalbufar - 0

Deya - 0

Escorca - 0