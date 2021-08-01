Queen Letizia presided over Sunday evening's closing gala for the eleventh Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest.

Held in the courtyard at La Misericòrdia in Palma, the Queen - who arrived at 9.15pm - greeted Dame Judi Dench and director Stephen Frears and handed them Masters of Cinema awards. The recipients gave brief speeches in which they expressed their thanks for the kindness shown to them and recalled that they had both originally come to Mallorca in the 1950s.

The Queen, King Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, are currently staying at the Marivent Palace in Palma. Earlier on Sunday, the King went out on the yacht Aifos in preparation for the Copa del Rey Mapfre de Vela regatta, which starts on Monday.