01-08-2021Michel

A motorbike rider was killed in an accident in the Serra de Tramuntana on Sunday.

The victim was riding a large motorbike on the Ma-10 with several friends when he crashed into a wall and fell 8 metres into a ravine.

His friends called 061 Emergency Services and Mallorca firefighters, Guardia Civil and Andratx Local Police Officers were deployed to the scene, but medics were unable to save the man’s life.

Rescue teams say the victim’s helmet was completely shattered and he suffered multiple blows to his body during the fall.

The victim has not been named.

Victim's motorbike.

